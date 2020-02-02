Spring-like Monday but an unsettled pattern after that

NEW YORK — The groundhogs didn't see their shadows on an overcast Sunday morning, predicting an early spring.

Afternoon sunshine gave way to cloudy skies, fog, and rain across the area Sunday evening. There are flakes reported mainly north and west of the city. Expect little to no accumulation with overnight lows in the mid-30s in New York City. Chillier temps are expected in the suburbs.

Sunshine and mild weather will return Monday with highs in the 50s. Then an approaching cold front will allow for clouds to takeover late Monday night followed by showers on Tuesday.

That front will eventually stall causing unsettled conditions for the remainder of the week.

There is a chance of a wintry mix at times (mainly north and west) with a few snow showers possible on Saturday.