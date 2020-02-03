Woman tries to get onto field at Super Bowl 54

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Bazemore/AP
Security personnel tackle a woman who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A woman was tackled after apparently trying to run on the field at Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.
Security personnel caught the woman before she got onto the playing surface.
An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it onto the playing surface.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.