KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated so much following the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory that it caught the attention of the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Kansas City tweeted that the fireworks throughout the city were detected on radar.

The fireworks were detected as far south as Clinton and Butler, Missouri.

Thanks to a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

</p>

This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.