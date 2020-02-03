Menu

Chiefs fans' Super Bowl celebration shows up on National Weather Service radar

Posted: 7:31 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 07:47:18-05
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrated so much following the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory that it caught the attention of the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Kansas City tweeted that the fireworks throughout the city were detected on radar.

The fireworks were detected as far south as Clinton and Butler, Missouri.

Thanks to a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

</p>

This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
