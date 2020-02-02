Kobe Bryant remembered at the Super Bowl

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Patrick Semansky/AP
San Francisco 49ers' Dante Pettis wears cleats honoring Kobe Bryant before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Even at the Super Bowl, they mourned Kobe Bryant.
San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey. It was one of numerous honors dedicated to the basketball legend on football’s biggest day. Among them: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers lined up for a moment of silence to commemorate all nine victims of last weekend’s helicopter crash, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
The teams stood on their respective 24-yard lines — in tribute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey.
San Francisco 49ers' Dante Pettis wore cleats honoring Bryant.
