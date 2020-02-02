Beal has 34, Irving injures knee as Wizards top Nets 113-107

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107.

The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter.

He was held to a season-low 11 points, a night after scoring a season-best 54. It was the second straight win for the Wizards, their third winning streak of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points. Joe Harris added 22.

Irving and Beal got tangled in a tussle for a loose ball midway in the fourth quarter, and Irving suffered a sprained right knee.