What to know about Free Shipping Day 2020

Even with the convenience of online shopping, one reason many consumers hold off on getting it done is shipping costs. Research shows that nearly half of shoppers don’t want to pay extra to have gifts delivered. If you fall into this category and still have a lengthy gift list to check off, you might want to get ready for Free Shipping Day, which will occur on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Want even more good news? This year, Free Shipping Day coincides with Green Monday, meaning you still have time to score some amazing deals and get the added benefit of no-charge shipping.

In case you’re not familiar with the name, Green Monday is the biggest online shopping day in December and the second-biggest day for online holiday shopping (behind Cyber Monday). Because so many consumers are choosing online shopping during the pandemic, you can expect to find some outstanding discounts on desirable gifts.

So how do you find all of these great deals? Here are some tips that can help you check those final items off your Christmas shopping list while saving some significant cash.

Start checking out your favorite retailers now. For instance, Target has a Green Monday page on its website where you can sign up for emails about Target exclusives and promotions. Walmart also has a dedicated Green Monday page that you can bookmark in advance. Of course, you’re sure to find some good stuff on Amazon, as well.

Other retailers that you might not consider will likely get in on Free Shipping Day and offer Green Monday discounts. Some stores that have done so in the past include Best Buy, Home Depot, Overstock.com and Microsoft, as well as eBay, which claims to have created Green Monday.

Be prepared with a list, a budget and an early start so you can grab the gifts your family and friends really want at lower prices and with free shipping before they sell out. Shopping on Free Shipping Day should keep you within the holiday shipping deadlines to make sure those presents arrive on time.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.