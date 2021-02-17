Winter Weather Warning, Advisory: Timeline of snowstorm to hit NY, NJ

With more snow set to fall, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were issued Wednesday for large swathes of New York and New Jersey.

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets.

“Mother Nature has been quite active this winter and it is looking like she isn’t finished, with yet another winter storm forecast to impact New York in the coming days,” Cuomo said. “The main concern with this system is that its combination of snow, rain and ice are expected to create some very dangerous travel conditions.

The warning, set to run from 4 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, covers portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected in those areas. Hazardous weather could impact both Thursday commutes along with the Friday morning commute.

Snowfall could be heavy at times Thursday, forecasters said. Light precipitation is expected to continue Friday.

The advisory, also in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, covers parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York, according to the National Weather Service.Three to 6 inches of snow are expected Thursday. There could be some ice accumulation on Thursday night.

Winds could gust as high as 25 mph in New York City, Long Island, Western New York and the Finger Lakes, according to Cuomo’s office.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5to 9 inches are forecast by the end of the storm on Friday, the NWS said. Forecasters warned this would be a “long duration winter weather event.”

Snowfall on Thursday morning and afternoon is expected to transition into a mix of sleet and freezing rain Thursday evening before transitioning back to light snow on Friday.

Saturday looks to be a blustery day as the winter storm continues to intensify off the New England Coast. Highs will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday looks to be calmer with sunny skies and temperatures holding in the mid 30s.

Storm impact on travel:

Ahead of the storm, the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory for Thursday and Friday.

Alternate Side Parking was suspended through Saturday.

Officials urged people to avoid travel when possible.

Impact on vaccines:

The storm could impact vaccine distribution in both New York and New Jersey. Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Wednesday that New York City may not be able to schedule tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments because of storms around the country.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said vaccine shipments to New Jersey could also be impacted.