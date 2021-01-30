Winter storm watch issued for NY, NJ; significant snow possible

NEW YORK — An arctic blast of frigid temperatures descended on the tri-state area Saturday as officials prepared for what could be a major winter storm with the potential for significant snowfall.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for parts of New York and New Jersey from midnight to 6 a.m. Monday.

Bitter cold sticks around

The week ended on a brutally cold note, with wind chills hovering in the single digits for much of Friday and early Saturday morning.

Amid the brutal cold, the city is under a Code Blue, meaning no one who is homeless will be denied a warm place to stay, despite pandemic-related capacity restrictions at shelters.

Winds should calm Saturday, but it will remain very cold with highs topping out around the upper 20s. However, the wind chill will make it feel more like in the mid-teens.

Sunday may start out with a little sun, but clouds will increase as the winter storm nears. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 20s.

Winter storm forecast

Forecast models are coming into agreement for a major storm with the potential to produce a significant amount of snow for the tri-state region starting Sunday night, and it will be one of considerable duration.

Snow could develop around the city sometime around midnight on Sunday night. The snow will continue into Monday but there are some questions regarding how far north the rain-snow line moves up along the coast. A period of rain-snow mix or just rain could develop along the coast, but that depends on the track of the storm as it passes offshore.

As the storm continues to head further out to sea, another area of low pressure will form behind it allowing the storm to linger into Tuesday morning. If a wintry mix or rain develops along the coast, then a changeover back to snow is possible as cold air filters behind the departing storm system. Any lingering snow should taper off Tuesday afternoon.

How much snow could NY, NJ get?

The possibility of a wintry mix or rain complicates projected snow totals along the coast, however, New York City could get between 4 and 6 inches. If the storm remains an all-snow event, snow totals for the city could reach 8 inches or more.

Interior sections of New Jersey will have the best potential for getting more than 8 inches.

Further north into upstate New York, snow amounts could drop considerably as the storm will pass well to the south and east.

Long Island and coastal Connecticut are more difficult to predict because of the projected rain-snow line. Snow totals could range anywhere from 2 to 6 inches.

While the forecast remains in flux, preparations for a significant snowstorm should take place on Saturday and Sunday.