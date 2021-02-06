Winter storm warning for NY, NJ with 4-8 inches of snow possible

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Saturday for parts of New York and New Jersey as another snowstorm looms.

Unlike the last nor’easter, this one looks like it will move quickly through the region. The winter storm warning begins Sunday at 6 a.m. and lasts through 9 p.m.

Saturday would be a good time to prepare for the storm. An area of high pressure will give ample sunshine for the day with highs climbing into the mid-40s.

Snow could develop as early as Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a mix of rain and ice possible.

The brunt of the storm is expected to arrive late Sunday morning and last into the afternoon. During this stretch, there could heavier periods of snow.

Snowfall amounts look to be around 4 to 8 inches, but the potential to get as many as 10 inches is on the table. Total accumulation could drop if there is a substantial period of rain mixed in as a result of warmer-than-expected temperatures.

Here is one model representation of what we are expecting for tomorrow’s Nor’easter. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in where the heaviest snow band(s) set up and thus the highest totals. Either way, we are expecting a snowy day Sunday. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/ZrtGsM0pTO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2021

Lesser snow amounts are expected north of the city, as the coastal low will track south and east of the region. Lingering snow showers should be over with by Sunday evening.

Monday looks to start out dry with plenty of sunshine, but it will be a cold day with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

Another storm could arrive on Tuesday, but it will feature a mix of rain and snow.