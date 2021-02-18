Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

Workers shovel snow as a man waits to cross Queens Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Residents across the tri-state region were hit by yet another​ winter storm Thursday as snow fell across the area.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast early Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday:

NEW YORK:

BRONX COUNTY



Parkchester – 3.5 inches

Riverdale – 3.3 inches

KINGS COUNTY

Flatbush – 3.8 inches

Crown Heights – 3.6 inches

NASSAU COUNTY

Elmont – 5.8 inches

Roosevelt – 5.5 inches

Hempstead – 5.2 inches

Seaford – 5.1 inches

East Williston – 4.2 inches

New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches

West Hempstead – 4 inches

East Meadow – 4 inches

Carle Place – 3.9 inches

Manhasset – 3.8 inches

Port Washington – 3 inches

Levittown – 3 inches

Syosset – 2.9 inches

NEW YORK COUNTY

Battery Park – 4 inches

Central Park – 3.2 inches

Washington Heights – 2.5 inches

QUEENS COUNTY

Bayside – 4.4 inches

Elmhurst – 4.1 inches

Whitestone – 3.8 inches

Flushing – 3.5 inches

La Guardia – 3.1 inches

RICHMOND COUNTY

Annadale – 4.1 inches

Westerleigh – 2.6 inches

ROCKLAND COUNTY

South Nyack – 3.8 inches

Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches

Nyack – 3.2 inches

New City – 3 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Deer Park – 6 inches

Orient – 5 inches

West Islip – 5 inches

Smithtown – 4.5 inches

Bay Shote – 4.5 inches

Southampton – 4.3 inches

Peconic River – 4.1 inches

Centereach – 4.1 inches

Sony Brook – 4.1 inches

Lindenhurtst – 4 inches

Commack – 4 inches

Islip – 3.9 inches

Wading River – 3.9 inches

Central Islip – 3.9 inches

Sayville – 3.7 inches

Deer Park – 3.5 inches

Babylon – 3.3 inches

Center Moriches – 3.1 inches

Farmingville – 2.5 inches

Upton – 2.4 inches

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Armonk – 5 inches

Hawthorne – 4 inches

White Plains – 4 inches

Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches

Croton-on-Hudson – 4 inches

Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches

New Rochelle – 3 inches

Gov. Phil Murphy called into the PIX11 News at 5 to discuss New Jersey’s snowfall:

Murphy on how NJ is handling snowstorm

NEW JERSEY:

BERGEN COUNTY



Park Ridge – 4 inches

Ridgewood – 3.6 inches

New Milford – 3.5 inches

Ridgefield – 3.2 inches

Glen Rock – 2.8 inches

East Rutherford – 1.8 inches

ESSEX COUNTY

Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches

Livingston – 3.5 inches

Nutley – 3.5 inches

HUDSON COUNTY

Harrison – 3.5 inches

Kearny – 3 inches

Hoboken – 3 inches

Jersey City – 2.9 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY

Wayne – 2.5 inches

UNION COUNTY

Newark Airport – 4 inches

Plainfield – 3.8 inches

Cranford – 3.6 inches

Elizabeth – 3.4 inches

Linden – 3 inche

Mountainside – 2.7 inches

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Newark Airport: 3.5 inches

Bridgeport Airport (Sikorsky Memorial Airport): 3.4 inches

Central Park: 3.2 inches

JFK Airport: 3.0 inches

LaGuardia Airport: 2.6 inches

Islip Airport: 2.2 inches

Here are a few reports at our climate sites as of 1PM:



EWR: 3.5″

BDR: 3.4″

NYC (Central Park): 3.2″

JFK: 3.0″

LGA: 2.6″

ISP: 2.2″



There are a few locations that have a little more than this. Send us your reports! We greatly appreciate it!#NYwx #CTwx #NJwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 18, 2021

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon.