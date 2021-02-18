Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

Weather

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Winter Weather New York

Workers shovel snow as a man waits to cross Queens Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Residents across the tri-state region were hit by yet another​ winter storm Thursday as snow fell across the area.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast early Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday:

NEW YORK:
BRONX COUNTY

  • Parkchester – 3.5 inches
  • Riverdale – 3.3 inches

KINGS COUNTY

  • Flatbush – 3.8 inches
  • Crown Heights – 3.6 inches

NASSAU COUNTY

  • Elmont – 5.8 inches
  • Roosevelt – 5.5 inches
  • Hempstead – 5.2 inches
  • Seaford – 5.1 inches
  • East Williston – 4.2 inches
  • New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches
  • West Hempstead – 4 inches
  • East Meadow – 4 inches
  • Carle Place – 3.9 inches
  • Manhasset – 3.8 inches
  • Port Washington – 3 inches
  • Levittown – 3 inches
  • Syosset – 2.9 inches

NEW YORK COUNTY

  • Battery Park – 4 inches
  • Central Park – 3.2 inches
  • Washington Heights – 2.5 inches

QUEENS COUNTY

  • Bayside – 4.4 inches
  • Elmhurst – 4.1 inches
  • Whitestone – 3.8 inches
  • Flushing – 3.5 inches
  • La Guardia – 3.1 inches

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Annadale – 4.1 inches
  • Westerleigh – 2.6 inches

ROCKLAND COUNTY

  • South Nyack – 3.8 inches
  • Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches
  • Nyack – 3.2 inches
  • New City – 3 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY

  • Deer Park – 6 inches
  • Orient – 5 inches
  • West Islip – 5 inches
  • Smithtown – 4.5 inches
  • Bay Shote – 4.5 inches
  • Southampton – 4.3 inches
  • Peconic River – 4.1 inches
  • Centereach – 4.1 inches
  • Sony Brook – 4.1 inches
  • Lindenhurtst – 4 inches
  • Commack – 4 inches
  • Islip – 3.9 inches
  • Wading River – 3.9 inches
  • Central Islip – 3.9 inches
  • Sayville – 3.7 inches
  • Deer Park – 3.5 inches
  • Babylon – 3.3 inches
  • Center Moriches – 3.1 inches
  • Farmingville – 2.5 inches
  • Upton – 2.4 inches

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

  • Armonk – 5 inches
  • Hawthorne – 4 inches
  • White Plains – 4 inches
  • Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches
  • Croton-on-Hudson – 4 inches
  • Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches
  • New Rochelle – 3 inches

Gov. Phil Murphy called into the PIX11 News at 5 to discuss New Jersey’s snowfall:

Murphy on how NJ is handling snowstorm

NEW JERSEY:
BERGEN COUNTY

  • Park Ridge – 4 inches
  • Ridgewood – 3.6 inches
  • New Milford – 3.5 inches
  • Ridgefield – 3.2 inches
  • Glen Rock – 2.8 inches
  • East Rutherford – 1.8 inches

ESSEX COUNTY

  • Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches
  • Livingston – 3.5 inches
  • Nutley – 3.5 inches

HUDSON COUNTY

  • Harrison – 3.5 inches
  • Kearny – 3 inches
  • Hoboken – 3 inches
  • Jersey City – 2.9 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY

  • Wayne – 2.5 inches

UNION COUNTY

  • Newark Airport – 4 inches
  • Plainfield – 3.8 inches
  • Cranford – 3.6 inches
  • Elizabeth – 3.4 inches
  • Linden – 3 inche
  • Mountainside – 2.7 inches

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Newark Airport: 3.5 inches
Bridgeport Airport (Sikorsky Memorial Airport): 3.4 inches
Central Park: 3.2 inches
JFK Airport: 3.0 inches
LaGuardia Airport: 2.6 inches
Islip Airport: 2.2 inches

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIXWeather on Twitter