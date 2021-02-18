Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

NEW YORK — Residents across the tri-state region were hit by yet another winter storm Thursday as snow fell across the area.
The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast early Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 5:15 p.m. Thursday:
NEW YORK:
BRONX COUNTY
- Parkchester – 3.5 inches
- Riverdale – 3.3 inches
KINGS COUNTY
- Flatbush – 3.8 inches
- Crown Heights – 3.6 inches
NASSAU COUNTY
- Elmont – 5.8 inches
- Roosevelt – 5.5 inches
- Hempstead – 5.2 inches
- Seaford – 5.1 inches
- East Williston – 4.2 inches
- New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches
- West Hempstead – 4 inches
- East Meadow – 4 inches
- Carle Place – 3.9 inches
- Manhasset – 3.8 inches
- Port Washington – 3 inches
- Levittown – 3 inches
- Syosset – 2.9 inches
NEW YORK COUNTY
- Battery Park – 4 inches
- Central Park – 3.2 inches
- Washington Heights – 2.5 inches
QUEENS COUNTY
- Bayside – 4.4 inches
- Elmhurst – 4.1 inches
- Whitestone – 3.8 inches
- Flushing – 3.5 inches
- La Guardia – 3.1 inches
RICHMOND COUNTY
- Annadale – 4.1 inches
- Westerleigh – 2.6 inches
ROCKLAND COUNTY
- South Nyack – 3.8 inches
- Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches
- Nyack – 3.2 inches
- New City – 3 inches
SUFFOLK COUNTY
- Deer Park – 6 inches
- Orient – 5 inches
- West Islip – 5 inches
- Smithtown – 4.5 inches
- Bay Shote – 4.5 inches
- Southampton – 4.3 inches
- Peconic River – 4.1 inches
- Centereach – 4.1 inches
- Sony Brook – 4.1 inches
- Lindenhurtst – 4 inches
- Commack – 4 inches
- Islip – 3.9 inches
- Wading River – 3.9 inches
- Central Islip – 3.9 inches
- Sayville – 3.7 inches
- Deer Park – 3.5 inches
- Babylon – 3.3 inches
- Center Moriches – 3.1 inches
- Farmingville – 2.5 inches
- Upton – 2.4 inches
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
- Armonk – 5 inches
- Hawthorne – 4 inches
- White Plains – 4 inches
- Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches
- Croton-on-Hudson – 4 inches
- Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches
- New Rochelle – 3 inches
Gov. Phil Murphy called into the PIX11 News at 5 to discuss New Jersey’s snowfall:
NEW JERSEY:
BERGEN COUNTY
- Park Ridge – 4 inches
- Ridgewood – 3.6 inches
- New Milford – 3.5 inches
- Ridgefield – 3.2 inches
- Glen Rock – 2.8 inches
- East Rutherford – 1.8 inches
ESSEX COUNTY
- Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches
- Livingston – 3.5 inches
- Nutley – 3.5 inches
HUDSON COUNTY
- Harrison – 3.5 inches
- Kearny – 3 inches
- Hoboken – 3 inches
- Jersey City – 2.9 inches
PASSAIC COUNTY
- Wayne – 2.5 inches
UNION COUNTY
- Newark Airport – 4 inches
- Plainfield – 3.8 inches
- Cranford – 3.6 inches
- Elizabeth – 3.4 inches
- Linden – 3 inche
- Mountainside – 2.7 inches
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 1 p.m. Thursday:
Newark Airport: 3.5 inches
Bridgeport Airport (Sikorsky Memorial Airport): 3.4 inches
Central Park: 3.2 inches
JFK Airport: 3.0 inches
LaGuardia Airport: 2.6 inches
Islip Airport: 2.2 inches
Here are a few reports at our climate sites as of 1PM:— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 18, 2021
EWR: 3.5″
BDR: 3.4″
NYC (Central Park): 3.2″
JFK: 3.0″
LGA: 2.6″
ISP: 2.2″
There are a few locations that have a little more than this. Send us your reports! We greatly appreciate it!#NYwx #CTwx #NJwx
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon.