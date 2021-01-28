Windy cold before bone-chilling temperatures arrive this weekend

NEW YORK — After what has been a mild January so far, frigid temperatures are on the way.

A storm system will pass well to the south of the region while high pressure will move in from the Mid-West. Arctic air will begin to settle into the area as winds will gradually increase from the northwest.

We can expect clouds Thursday morning to give way to afternoon sunshine. The high temperature will be 32 in the city, upper 20s to low 30s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s for much of the area during the afternoon.

The worst of the chill comes in Thursday night as temperatures drop into the mid-teens. Feel-like readings will end up at around 0 degrees.

Winds will continue to gust at around 25 to 35 mph into Friday. The air temperatures will only climb into the mid 20s, but it will feel more like the single digits all day.

The winds should finally start to ease heading into the weekend, but it will remain very cold with highs approaching 30 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

We are then watching a complex storm system that has the potential to bring snow as early as Sunday afternoon. Broadly speaking, coastal sections could see snow at the onset.

Depending on the track, we can see a changeover to a wintry mix or rain on Monday before it changes back to snow as it tapers off on Tuesday. For inland areas, it looks to stay as snow from start to finish.

As it is still some four days away, the confidence is still very low at this time. We’ll have better details as we approach the weekend, and the forecast models build a consensus.