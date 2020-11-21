Will rain put a damper on Thanksgiving?

NEW YORK — It was a mild start to the weekend with highs in the 60s across the tri-state area.

Now, clouds will increase ahead of the next system and there could be few sprinkles in store this evening as well. After highs topped 12 degrees above average at Central Park Saturday, overnight lows will be near normal across the city.

Sunday will start off dry with temperatures rising during the overnight period. Increasing clouds will also give way to afternoon rain, which will continue through Monday morning.

Once the system passes, it will feel noticeably chillier Monday night into Tuesday. Then temperatures are slated to rebound into the 50s for the rest of the week.

Please note that the CDC is reminding everyone to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, if you do plan on traveling, there is more rain on tap Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The good news is that showers should taper off Thanksgiving morning. So, if you plan on having dinner outside, you should be fine. As always, stay tuned for updates.