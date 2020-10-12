Soggy conditions continue into Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The remnants of Hurricane Delta continues to bring rain and drizzle across the region. The storm will slowly drift from Virginia into the northeast overnight and into Tuesday morning. A cold front will move in from the west and finally kick the storm out by Tuesday afternoon. The slow-moving nature of Delta’s remnants could bring another half inch of rain along coastal sections.

At the same time, a persistent easterly flow will allowing coastal flooding to develop along the Jersey Shore and in the back bays of Long Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. Monday night. Tides may run a foot above normal causing minor flooding. Additional tidal flooding will be possible at high tide on Tuesday as well.

The rain will continue Monday night and the winds will be on the gusty side at times. Wind gusts could top out at around 30 mph at times. Through the night, temperatures will be on the climb, getting close to 60 degrees by daybreak.

Tuesday starts out with more rain and drizzle. Eventually, a cold front will meet up with the remnants of Delta, allowing the rain to taper to showers during the afternoon. We may not be able to dry out completely until after 4 p.m. in the afternoon when the front finally exits the region. Skies will finally allow to clear out in the evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

The sun finally returns by Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves in. It will be a very nice day as temperatures recover back to around 70. Thursday will also be a very nice day feature more sunshine. A warm southwesterly flow will continue, bringing temperatures up into the lower 70s.

The warming trend comes to a halt as a cold front approaches on Friday. Scattered showers could develop especially during the latter part of the day and that will cap afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Cooler air will filter into the region for the weekend. Temperatures may not get out of the upper 50s on Saturday despite having mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will get closer to normal with highs in the lower 60s.

