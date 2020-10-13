Wet, colder weather continues Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The remnants of Hurricane Delta continue to bring rain and drizzle across the tri-state region.

Tuesday starts out with more rain and drizzle. Eventually, a cold front will meet up with the remnants of Delta, allowing the rain to taper off later in the day, but keep the umbrella handy.

We may not be able to dry out completely until the front finally exits the region. Skies will finally allow to clear out in the evening. Temperatures will top out around 60 in the city and the upper 50s in the suburbs.

The sun finally returns by Wednesday as an area of high pressure moves in. It will be a very nice day as temperatures recover back to around 70. Thursday will also be a very nice day feature more sunshine. A warm southwesterly flow will continue, bringing temperatures up into the lower 70s.

The warming trend comes to a halt as a cold front approaches on Friday. Scattered showers could develop especially during the latter part of the day and that will cap afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Cooler air will filter into the region for the weekend. Temperatures may not get out of the upper 50s on Saturday despite having mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will get closer to normal with highs in the lower 60s.