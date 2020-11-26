Wet, rainy Thanksgiving for the tri-state area

NEW YORK — It will be a wet, soggy Thanksgiving this year as a storm system slides into the region from the Ohio Valley.

Rain that developed overnight will continue into Thursday morning, and it could be heavy at times.

The showers should gradually taper off in the afternoon but it will still feel damp into the evening.

As much as half an inch of rain is expected in general, some spots could approach an inch wherever the heavier downpours develop. Despite the unsettled conditions, it will be a mild day as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Thankfully, it looks like we’ll stay dry through the extended holiday weekend, but another storm could approach early next week.

Skies will partially clear out Thursday night leaving us with a dry Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of the weekend remains nice. It will be partly to mostly sunny as an area of high pressure slides across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Heading into early next week, a potent storm system will develop on Monday and it could linger Tuesday. The main system will track inland making it a rain and wind event. There is a possibility of some wintry precipitation at the onset for areas well inland. We will have better details of this storm in the coming days.