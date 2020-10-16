Wet, rainy Friday before cooler weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A slow-moving cold front moves through our area Friday, bringing unsettled weather for much of the day.

We can expect periods of rain, becoming heavy at times.

Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day, through the mid-50s Friday afternoon and lows as low as 45 late tonight.

The weekend will be dry and much brighter, but still cooler with a high of 59 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday.

Most of next week looks fairly clear, but we can expect some rain on Tuesday before temps start to pick up again mid-week.