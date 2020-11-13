Wet, cloudy and chilly Friday before a sunny Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Damp conditions will continue for at least another day as a slow moving cold front drifts off shore Friday.

A wave of low pressure riding along the boundary will bring more showers to end the week before we finally start to dry out on Saturday. We stay dry for most of the weekend, but a potent cold front brings more showers Sunday night, then blustery conditions will follow behind for next week.

Showers will make a return Friday morning and it will continue on and off through much of the day. It should taper off sometime late in the afternoon.

Temperatures Friday will be unseasonably cool with a high of 50 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

The sun comes out on Saturday as an area of high pressure drifts across the northeast. Considering how warm it has been, it will be relatively cooler with temperatures topping out in the lower 50s during the afternoon. Sunday looks like a good start to the day with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon, a cold front will move into the region and that will bring scattered showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the day. Ahead of the front, it’ll be mild with temperatures getting close to 60 degrees.

Temperatures will go downhill behind the front for next week. By Monday, a northwesterly wind will develop and that will bring temperatures down into the lower 50s, despite having mostly sunny skies.

The cooling trend continues into the middle part of the week. A quick moving disturbance could bring a passing sprinkle or even a flurry Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s. A reinforcing shot of cold air behind the weak storm will keep temperatures in the lower 40s on Wednesday.