Rain or snow showers on Tuesday followed by milder temperatures

NEW YORK — A quieter pattern is developing this week, but first a pair of storm systems is reminding us that it is still winter around here. The first storm system brought snow, but coastal sections saw a changeover to rain as temperatures climbed into the upper 30s. Another weak system crosses through on Tuesday bringing a rain or snow shower around. Behind it, milder air moves in, allowing the city to thaw out for the rest of the week.

Clouds will partially clear out Monday night as the first storm heads out to sea. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s in the city. Many areas in the surrounding suburbs will go below freezing, so the potential for black ice is present.

Tuesday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds. A storm system passing to the north could bring some rain or snow showers during the midday hours. This storm is weaker, so widespread accumulations do not seem likely at this point. If it does accumulate, it won’t last as temperatures will climb in the lower 40s.

The rest of the week will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may get close to 50 degrees on Wednesday. A cooler breeze develops on Thursday, bringing temperatures back down into the mid 40s, then lower 40s by Friday.

On Saturday, a storm system could bring some rain showers. Sunday looks to be the pick of the week with partly sunny skies. Both days will be mild with highs approaching 50 degrees.