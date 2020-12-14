Winter storm watch issued for parts of NY, NJ with nor’easter, snow expected

NEW YORK — The first of two storm systems moved through the area earlier Monday bringing rain and snow to most of the region. The five boroughs, Long Island and southern New Jersey primarily saw precipitation in liquid form with rain total between a quarter and a half of an inch. Meanwhile, the western NJ suburbs, upstate NY and Connecticut saw light to moderate accumulations of snow.

That is nothing, however, compared to what is in store for the Tri-state area come Wednesday. We will get a brief break in the action Tuesday with sunny skies overhead, but don’t let that fool you. A major nor’easter will be moving into the area late Wednesday afternoon and could dump a foot or more of snow in parts of the region.

The exact track of the storm is not definite as of yet, but the potential exists for a good dumping of snowfall across the area. If the storm moves a little further south, everyone gets snow. If it moves a little more north, most get rain. As of now, we are leaning to more of a snow event for the five boroughs, but it is possible that we could occasionally see a changeover to sleet, freezing rain, or a rain and snow mix. That would keep the snow totals down for the area.

As of now, we are going with 6 to 8 inches + for the five boroughs, 6 inches plus for the eastern half of Long Island, 8 inches plus for upstate NY, 8 inches + for inland New Jersey and 2 to 5 inches for southern New Jersey. Winds will be an issue as well, with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible.

Anything can change though, so stay tuned.

