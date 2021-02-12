Weekend forecast: More snow on the way? Two storms could be possibilities

A storm system will pass to the south and east of the region, but it will be close enough to bring the chance of an icy mix this weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Central and South Jersey starting Saturday afternoon as the freezing drizzle could create dicey travel conditions. While freezing drizzle is possible further north toward the city, it is expected to be more patchy lessening the impact.

Friday night will be another cold one as temperatures drop to around 20 degrees. A light northerly breeze will be enough to make it feel more like 10 degrees by daybreak.

Saturday could feature some sun in the morning, but clouds will thicken rather quickly. An icy mix could move in as early as the middle part of the day across Central Jersey. To the north, high pressure should keep us dry for much of the day. Heading into the evening, the chances of freezing drizzle or sleet increases however it doesn’t look to be widespread. There is a chance that areas to the north could actually remain dry, but the risk of sleet or light snow cannot be totally ruled out. In terms of amounts, as much as a tenth of ice is possible for those areas south of the city. A dusting or coating of snow or sleet is possible in spots if the precipitation does end up heading further north into the Hudson Valley

Any precipitation should be over with by Sunday morning, but the clouds will remain. We will have to watch another quick-moving system that could pass to the south and east Sunday night. Right now, it does look like it will remain dry.

A more potent storm moves in by Monday afternoon and continues into Tuesday. This storm could be more impactful, in that it could involve a good period of icing for the region before it turns over to rain.