Sunny, cool first day of fall before temps warm up this week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After having a fall tease during the weekend, temperatures are on the upswing. Autumn may have started Tuesday morning, but it will feel more summer for the next couple of days.

Skies will remain clear through the night. Eventually, the northwesterly breeze will back off overnight and shift more westerly. It won’t be as cool with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a nice and warm day. The skies may have a milky white look again as the jet stream brings the smoke aloft from the wildfires out west. A warm westerly breeze will bring temperatures up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Hopefully, the smoke should clear out by Thursday. The day should start out mainly clear, but a few clouds could move in late in the day. This is due to a weakening frontal boundary that will be approaching from the north. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs near 80 degrees.

The front will arrive on Friday with just a couple of clouds around. No rain is expected and it will still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s.

We will cool down slightly for the weekend. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will feature more clouds especially in the afternoon with highs holding in the upper 70s. A few showers may develop late Sunday night and linger into part of Monday as a cold front approaches.