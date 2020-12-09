Snow showers possible Wednesday afternoon into evening commute

NEW YORK — There could be some snow showers in our area late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening commute.

A weak clipper system will pass to the north of us Wednesday, bringing some wintry precipitation to parts of the region.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with rain and snow showers possibly developing. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

The rest of the week looks to be tranquil with mostly sunny skies. A milder wind develops from the west and southwest allowing temperatures to climb. Daytime temperatures will peak out in the lower 50s during the period.

Another storm system will cross through during the weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look to be a big rainmaker however it looks to be a slow mover bringing intermittent showers for both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, it will be on the mild side with highs in the mid 50s.