Weather officials investigating report of tornado in NJ

Weather

by: PIX11 Weather Team

Weather alert
NEW JERSEY — Weather officials are investigating a report of a tornado in a New Jersey neighborhood Wednesday.

There is strong evidence based on radar that there was rotation in the storm indicating a tornado in the Monmouth County

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the county before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It has since expired.

According to NWS, a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the county at the same time, but has since expired.

The storm caused damage across parts of the state. Residents reported downed trees and power outages.
Contributed reporting by PIX11’sAndrew Cruz and Mark Sundstrom.

