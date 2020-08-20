Warming up with storms possible this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a storm that had a confirmed twister in New Jersey Wednesday, things were mostly quiet in the tri-state area Thursday.

A high pressure system will bring in a few crowd and light winds Thursday evening.

As for Friday, it’ll be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with temperatures climbing back into the high 80s. Expect more humid conditions on Saturday including a possible late shower. Sunday could see temperatures get hotter and we could see some more storms.

We could see a couple of scattered showers on Monday, but overall we can expect to see mostly sunny and warm weather into next week.