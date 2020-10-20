Warm Tuesday with gray skies, chance of showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The sun broke through the clouds Tuesday afternoon, but the clearing will be short-lived. A persistent moist and weak onshore flow will continue into the evening bringing in low clouds and some fog that could be locally dense. The damp conditions will continue into Wednesday morning before a warm front lifts north allowing skies to clear out. Temperatures will remain warm for the rest of the week, before a cold front cools things down during the weekend.

Low clouds, drizzle and fog will develop Tuesday night. The visibility could go down to quarter mile or less and that could make driving conditions quiet hazardous. It will be a warm night as temperatures drop down to around 60 degrees.

The misty conditions will continue into Wednesday morning before conditions start to improve. The sun will try to break through the clouds during the day and that will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week as a high pressure settles into the region. Expect skies to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

An onshore flow will bring back some clouds on Friday. That being said, it will remain mild with highs at around 70.

Much of Saturday looks to be fine. It will start out with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches late in the day. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. A few showers could develop in the evening, then cooler air will filter in heading into Sunday.

Cooler conditions then finally arrive on Sunday. A good northerly breeze should develop and that will keep temperatures from climbing out of the 50s during the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will moderate back into the 60s, but a stalled out frontal boundary could develop. That could make the week rather unsettled with some showers from time to time.