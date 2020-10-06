Warmer Tuesday with plenty of sun, some clouds

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A strong cold front will sweep across the region on Wednesday. It won’t produce much in terms of rain, but it will kick up the winds.

A Wind Advisory has been posted from the city and points north as gusts to 45 to 55 mph will be possible by the afternoon. Winds this strong could cause downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Cooler air will follow behind for the rest of the week, but it won’t get too cold.

Skies will remain clear Tuesday night. A few patchy clouds could push through as the front approaches. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with some spots dropping into the upper 40s.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies. A few widely scattered showers could develop, especially during the afternoon. The winds will be the story as gusts increase to over 45 mph through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Despite the shower activity and the winds, a southwesterly flow will help bring temperatures up into the low to mid 70s.

Cooler air will usher in behind the frontal boundary for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

The weekend looks to be fine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Hurricane Delta

Heading into next week, we may have to deal with what will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta. The storm itself became a hurricane Monday evening and grew into a major category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph in less than 24 hours.

The National Hurricane Center expects it to bring life-threatening storm surge and potentially catastrophic wind damage along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Keep in mind, this region was just pounded by Tropical Storm Gamma’s heavy rain over the weekend.

Delta will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and perhaps take aim toward Louisiana Friday night, potentially as a category 3 storm, with winds of 125 mph.

Be aware that this is over 72 hours away, and Hurricane Delta has been very unpredictable in terms of intensity.

The Hurricane Center said that the likelihood of dangerous storm surge and hurricane force winds for that part of the Gulf Coast is increasing at this time. Storm Surge Watches and Hurricane Watches will probably be issued by Wednesday for Louisiana and Mississippi.

Beyond making landfall in the Gulf Coast, it will create flooding downpours across interior sections of the Southeast as it interacts with a frontal boundary.

What about for the tri-state region? Since the storm is still in the Western Caribbean and some five days away from getting close to the area, the confidence and timing is very low at this time. At this point, we can expect some rain for Monday and Tuesday. We will have better details of the potential impacts in the coming days.