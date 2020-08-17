Some evening storms, then quiet and comfortable for the rest of the week

We're not the only ones who experience the different seasons. Our furry friends do too! Winter, spring, summer or fall, see this pups out and about.

NEW YORK — A cold front will sweep through the region Monday night, bringing some showers with it. Behind it, an area of high pressure will move in and stick around for much of the week. A northerly breeze will make it feel pleasant with no signs of extreme heat or humidity making a return in the near future.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Monday night’s high tide cycle across the Jersey shore. A persistent onshore shore flow has piled up the water along the coast for the tides to run above normal. Monday evening’s tides are expected to run a foot above normal and that could lead to minor flooding for low lying and vulnerable areas.

Scattered showers will cross through the region Monday night. Some could contain some thunderstorms and gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

The front will press further east and allow skies to clear out for Tuesday. It will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The next few days will feature more of the same. It will be mainly sunny on both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures may struggle to hit 80 degrees as the northerly winds be more pronounced.

Temperatures will start to moderate back into the upper 80s as we head into Friday and Saturday. The next chance of showers could return on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

