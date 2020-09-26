Warmer Sunday with a chance of showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, apple or pumpkin picking are great options.

The dry weather along with mild temperatures was the perfect combination to spend some time outdoors. Highs reached the 70s across the tri-state area under a mostly cloudy sky today.

For Saturday night, winds will stay light out of the southeast. Remnants from Beta could bring a few isolated showers to the area. It will also feel a bit muggy as temperatures bottom out into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

When you wake up tomorrow morning, you may notice areas of fog. However, it should dissipate by daybreak followed by afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s across the city.

There is a chance of a few more scattered showers tomorrow. But, shouldn’t be enough to cancel outdoor plans during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above normal and it will feel a bit humid as well.

Looking ahead to the week, there may be a few more showers in store on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will become more seasonable by mid-week.

