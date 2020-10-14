Warmer and sun-filled Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The remnants of Delta have finally moved out of the five boroughs and some brighter, warmer weather is ahead for the Big Apple.

Expect skies to become mostly sunny Wednesday, as high pressure parks itself to our south. Winds will switch over to a south-southwest direction and push temperatures up towards 70 degrees. Humidity levels will remain on the low side, and we’ll have a slight breeze out there as well.

We’ll likely see a high around 68 in the city and in the upper 60s for the suburbs.

Look for more of the same on Thursday with a high around 73 degrees.

The umbrellas will be needed again on Friday and Saturday as another storm system makes its way into the area. Some sun is possible early Friday morning, but as the day progresses, clouds will increase and rain is likely to develop. The wet weather is expected to persist until at least the noon hour on Saturday and most areas could see over an inch of rain.

Conditions will then begin to dry-out during the afternoon hours as some much cooler air settles into the region. Temperatures on Saturday are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

Look for brighter and milder conditions on Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s.

Expect another chance of showers on Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees.