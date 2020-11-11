Warm Wednesday with rain starting in afternoon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Unseasonably warm weather continues Wednesday, but joined by clouds and rain.

Wednesday may start out mostly dry despite cloudy skies, but showers will develop by the afternoon and will continue into the night.

The rain could be heavy at times Wednesday night and rainfall amounts could exceed an inch or two across the region.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 71 degrees in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

The rain will linger into Thursday, especially across southern sections. Eventually, the front should clear out during the afternoon and the sun will break through the clouds. Despite the passage of the front, it will remain mild with highs in the mid 60s.

Heading into Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will gradually cool down further into mid 50s. We will stay dry on Friday and Saturday, but a cold front will bring scattered showers on Sunday.