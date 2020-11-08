Warm weather continues Monday after a foggy morning

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

There were more record highs Sunday as warm weather continued to dominate the forecast. Records were broken at LGA, JFK, Islip, Newark, and Bridgeport Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s. That warmth will be replaced with cool temperatures Sunday night as lows bottom out in the 50s under a clear sky.

It will be a cool start to Monday with areas of fog to contend with. As the sun rises, the fog will gradually dissipate and give way to highs in the 70s. Once again, there will be a chance for more record highs as the day continues to heat up.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a cold front is slated to arrive later in the week. That front will also combine with moisture from the south and spark rain on Veterans day. Then expect a few lingering showers on Thursday followed by a cooldown.

Tracking the Tropics

Eta continues to flood Florida streets and has forced school districts to cancel in person classes for Monday. Widespread power outages have also been reported. As of Sunday evening, Eta has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph moving northwest at 14 mph. It does have the potential to strengthen before making landfall. There is a concern for heavy rain, storm surge, strong winds and high surf.

Currently, hurricane warnings are in place for South Florida.

