Warm, sunny Wednesday after Isaias moves out of tri-state area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled the region Tuesday with torrential downpours and strong winds barreling quickly through the area over the course of about five hours.

Over a million residents across New Jersey and New York remain without power after winds toppled trees and power lines.

The humidity will still be around on Wednesday. The good news is that is will be good day to do any clean up with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s.

The humidity will trail downward for Thursday and it will be slightly cooler. Expect highs to end up in the low to mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure pass to the south on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop as a result. An easterly wind may keep temperatures in the lower 80s.