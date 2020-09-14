Cool Tuesday as sunny skies return

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The week started on a great note and it will stay that way for the next few days. An area of high pressure will drift across the region for the next few days keeping it nice and dry. Also, the sunsets will have a very noticeable orange tint due to the wildfires from the west coast. We will have to monitor the next few days if that will affect the air quality as well.

Skies will remain mainly clear through Monday night. It will also feature a prominent northwesterly breeze that will bring temperatures down into the low to mid 50s. Some areas well inland could drop into the 40s as well

Tuesday will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine throughout. It will also be a cool afternoon with highs only at around 70 degrees.

Through the middle part of the week, temperatures will warm back up as winds turn more westerly. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s.

Late on Thursday night and into Friday morning, a frontal boundary could bring the chance of a shower, but it should clear out by the time we head into the afternoon. Winds will shift back to the north again keeping temperatures in the upper 60s.

Next weekend is looking all good as another area of high pressure moves in. Expect more sunshine with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 60s.