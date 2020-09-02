Warm and humid Thursday with late showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The unsettled pattern continues for at least another day.

A slow-moving frontal boundary will keep the risk of showers around Wednesday night. Much of Thursday will be fine, but there could be a couple of strong thunderstorms that could arrive during the evening. Once the front departs, it is looking all good for much of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

A couple of showers could develop at any point Wednesday night. Most of it should develop during the late evening hours and continue through the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

It will be a very warm and muggy Thursday. The sun will break through the clouds allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 80s. During the evening, the cold front will press through the region bringing the chance of thunderstorms that could feature gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Central Jersey and points south under a “Slight Risk” indicating that most of the severe storms will stay south of the city.

Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80s, but a refreshing breeze from the northwest will make it feel more comfortable.

A reinforcing cold front will move in late on Friday bringing in cooler air for the weekend. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures will hover right around 80s degrees.

On Labor Day, winds will turn more southwesterly bringing back the humidity. Most of the day will be fine with partly sunny skies, but a cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers late in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

