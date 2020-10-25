Unsettled weather continues Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was a chilly finish to the weekend with a low of 45 at Central Park followed by a high of 53 degrees.

It won’t feel as chilly tonight, but you will need a jacket and the umbrella.

Even though it was a dry start to the day, you can expect a wet finish with rain lasting through the evening and overnight hours. Light showers will make navigating across town a nuisance. So, allow extra travel time for the morning commute. It stays unsettled for the rest of the week.

Although there may be breaks of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, there is also a chance of a passing shower followed by remnants from Zeta later in the week.

Then the coldest temperatures are slated to arrive Friday night as lows bottom out in the 30s.

Tracking the Tropics

Zeta has formed in the tropics, and is located 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. It’s stationary with maximum sustained winds 50 mph as of 5pm Sunday. Extreme conditions are expected for parts of Cuba, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Yucatan Peninsula and Florida Keys through mid-week.

The tropical storm could become a category 1 early this week before making landfall sometime Wednesday. As for the exact location, Zeta still has its sights set on Louisiana. However, landfall could occur anywhere between Louisiana and the western tip of the Florida panhandle.

Blue Moon

It looks like the sky will clear out just in time to check out the blue moon on Halloween.

Last Blue Moon

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there was a full moon on Halloween in the Central and Western time zones, and it was nearly full in the Eastern time zone. However, the last time there was a blue moon on Halloween on this side of the country was in 1944.