Unseasonable autumn warmth continues Friday and into the weekend

NEW YORK — The gorgeous stretch continues: sunshine and a good southwesterly flow are giving us a gift from Mother Nature. Temperatures soared to 70 degrees on Friday; that is just four degrees shy from the record for the day. We can expect more of this warmth through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

It will be a very comfortable Friday night. Skies will be clear, and temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s in the city. A few outlying suburbs will end up in the lower 40s.

Across the weekend, expect sunshine from dusk to dawn. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s during the afternoon on Saturday. On Sunday, a sea breeze may develop a little earlier keeping temperatures along to coast in the 60s. That being said, the city should still be able to hit 70 degrees.

Through the early of next week, it will stay nice and mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will filter in on Tuesday starts to move in, but any shower activity associated with it should hold off until Wednesday.

The risk of showers may linger into early Thursday before it clears out. Despite the passage of the front, it will still be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60s.

By next Friday, another cold front will bring back some showers into the forecast, but it will also bring the temperatures back down to where they should be. Highs will be in the upper 50s.