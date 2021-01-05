Tuesday will be another cold, cloudy day

NEW YORK — The first full week of the new year is shaping up to be a quiet one.

A weak disturbance will keep some clouds around for another day or so, but it will stay dry. An area of high pressure will then follow behind, making the latter part of the week feature sunny skies.

Similar to the day before, Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds. There could be some breaks of sun especially during the latter part of the day as temperatures top out around 40 degrees.

Some areas could see a few flakes or drops of rain later in the day, but nothing substantial.

Wednesday should feature more sun as the low pressure starts to head out to sea. A light northerly breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 40s.

Eventually, high pressure will settle in for the rest of the week allowing for skies to clear out. The sunny stretch will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s from Thursday through Saturday. The forecast models indicate a storm passing well south on Saturday, but we will monitor it through the week just in case there are any changes

Sunday looks to be fine as well. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.