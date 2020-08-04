Tropical Storm Isaias causes downed trees and wires, damage across tri-state area

As Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the tri-state area, neighborhoods saw downed trees (left) and tends damaged (right).

NEW YORK — Areas across the tri-state region experienced damage and downed trees caused by the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The fast-moving storm roared into New Jersey and parts of New York on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds as well as the threat of flooding, storm surges and power outages due to downed trees and power lines.

Residents across the New York and New Jersey experienced strong winds and heavy rain Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, which caused tens of thousands of people to lose power, particularly in N.J.

A small tornado touched down in Cape May County, according to the National Weather Service.

A large tent in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey was seen getting blown apart as the storm slammed the state.

@6abc wind takes down a large tent at icona at in wildwood crest.. pic.twitter.com/3ZxoAv1O2H — Scott Moses (@redseamo) August 4, 2020

In Wyckoff, New Jersey, a postal truck was crushed under the weight of a fallen tree.

At one point, the heavy rain slammed the region, causing low visibility on highways and streets.

PIX11 Reporter James Ford also recorded a fire that was sparked after live wires went down in Merrick, Long Island. Firefighters had to stand by for at least 20 minutes as they waited for PSEG to turn off the power.

One Instagram user recorded a video of several downed trees in Parkchester.

Down trees were also reported, including Union Square in Manhattan and Newark, N.J., causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles.

Instagram/@stephy_p_always1 A tree was uprooted in Union Square, Manhattan

City of Newark Newark Police Officers helping clear downed tree near Market Street



Councilman Justin Brannan, who represents parts of Brooklyn, tweeted some of the damage he’d seen in his district Tuesday.

New Yorkers ran for cover when patio furniture flew through the air seen in this video, carried by wind gusts and crashing into the street.

This one is wild. Exactly why you remove patio furniture before a storm #whatisnewyork #Isaias pic.twitter.com/HqSWIyyDkh — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) August 4, 2020

Near the Staten Island Ferry, flying debris caused this scary situation where a man was forcefully struck.

A building also partially collapsed in Brooklyn as the storm raged through the five boroughs, but it was not immediately known whether or not Isaias was a factor in the collapse.

Service was suspended on many transportation outlets, including NJ Transit, LIRR, and parts of the MTA.

One person was killed when a tree fell on a car in Queens, officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, reminded New Yorkers to report downed trees to 311. The 911 number should be used to report life-threatening injuries.