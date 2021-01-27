Tri-state area could face a wintry weekend

NEW YORK — After what has been a mild January so far, frigid temperatures are on the way.

A piece of the polar vortex will swing down, bringing in very cold temperatures, while gusty winds will develop creating wind chills down to the coldest levels of this season so far.

A storm system moving through the Ohio Valley will track well south Wednesday night. What is left around here will be some clouds during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, but gusts of 20-25 mph will cause it to feel more like the upper teens by daybreak.

Skies will clear out early on Thursday, but the sun will do very little to warm things up. Winds will continue to gust from the northwest at around 25 mph causing temperatures to only reach the lower 30s. Wind chill values will probably go no higher than 20 degrees during the afternoon.

The worst of the chill comes in Thursday night as temperatures drop into the mid-teens. Feel-like readings will end up at around 0 degrees.

Winds will continue to gust at around 25 to 35 mph into Friday. The air temperatures will only climb into the mid 20s, but it will feel more like the single digits all day.

The winds should finally start to ease heading into the weekend, but it will remain very cold with highs approaching 30 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

We are then watching a complex storm system that has the potential to bring snow as early as Sunday afternoon. Broadly speaking, coastal sections could see snow at the onset.

Depending on the track, we can see a changeover to a wintry mix or rain on Monday before it changes back to snow as it tapers off on Tuesday. For inland areas, it looks to stay as snow from start to finish.

As it is still some four days away, the confidence is still very low at this time. We’ll have better details as we approach the weekend, and the forecast models build a consensus.