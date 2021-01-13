Trending milder but rain returns Friday night

NEW YORK — The tranquil stretch is coming to a close.

A low pressure moving through the Northern Plains will swing down into the Ohio Valley bringing rain around here by Friday night. Ahead of the rain, temperatures will be trending slightly upward as a mild westerly wind with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 for Thursday and Friday.

A weak system passing to the north will keep clouds around Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Thursday will feature more clouds as well, but the sun may break through. A nice westerly wind should overcome the cloud cover with highs approaching the upper 40s.

Friday may start out with some sunshine, and that will help bring temperatures close to around 50. The clouds will make a return as the storm system approaches and showers could develop sometime late in the afternoon or in the evening. A wave a low pressure may develop along the frontal boundary late Friday night bringing the chance of steadier rain by Saturday morning.

The rain should taper off during the middle part of Saturday, but the clouds may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

A brisk wind will then follow behind Saturday night bringing temperatures back into the lower 40s on Sunday.

To start off the next week, a weak disturbance will cross through on Monday bringing the chance of some light rain or snow showers. Along the coast, temperatures will be above freezing mitigating any risk of snow accumulations. Highs will end up at around 40 degrees.

