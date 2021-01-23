Tracking snow and freezing temps in the tri-state area

NEW YORK — Disruption to the Polar Vortex will send wind chills into the teens and single digits Sunday.

Plus, we are tracking a series of storms next week.

In the meantime, highs reached the 30s today. However, whipping winds made it feel much colder. High pressure will keep the tri-state area dry this weekend.

But you will need to bundle up! Gusts will continue to be a factor on Sunday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Looking ahead to the first snowstorm. Based on recent models, it looks like the storm could get underway a little later. Monday appears to be dry with plenty of clouds and seasonable highs.

Then snow is expected to arrive by early Tuesday morning and continue throughout the day. We could get 1-3 inches across the area with central and south Jersey getting mostly a mix and rain.

Storm number two is slated to get underway and does have the potential for greater impacts on Thursday. The timing, intensity and track is still being worked out. As always, stay tuned for updates.