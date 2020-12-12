Tracking possible first nor’easter for Wednesday into Thursday

NEW YORK — Based on the latest models, we are on track for the first significant snowstorm of the year.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a major snowstorm in the NYC Metro area. The last few big ones happened November 15, 2018 when 6.4 inches fell at Central Park. Prior to that, 9.8 inches fell Jan. 4, 2018 followed by another storm that dumped 8.2 inches on March 21, 2018.

It’s still very early to pinpoint exactly how much snow will fall. However, this upcoming storm could bring at least a foot of snow to the tri-state Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now, there are a few things in place to set the stage for a significant impact.

This weekend is unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s. There is a storm slated to arrive on Monday that is expected to bring rain and snow to the region.

However, it will leave behind cold temperatures in its wake. Highs will dip from the low 40s on Monday to below freezing the remainder of the week.

With enough cold air in place combined with milder air to the south, the coastal storm’s track will likely be in the right position for this to become an all-snow event for the tr-state.

As always, things could change. Stay tuned for updates.