Tornado watch issued for parts of NY, NJ, CT, PA, MA, VT

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A tornado watch was issued Sunday for parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Center just after 3 p.m., expired at 10 p.m.

Hail and scattered gusts up to 70 mph were possible, the NWS warned. Nearly 10,700,000 people live in the area that was under the tornado watch.

New York counties included are: Albany, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Sullivan, Ulster, Warren, Washington and Westchester.

New Jersey counties included are: Bergen, Passaic and Sussex.

Connecticut counties included are: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and Tolland.

Pennsylvania counties included are: Monroe, Pike and Wayne.

Massachusetts counties included are: Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire.

Vermont counties included are: Addison, Bennington, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Rutland and Windham.

Authorities in Connecticut and western Massachusetts received multiple unconfirmed reports of tornadoes as strong thunderstorms moved through the region. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VT until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/B5gtdvWlFn — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 2, 2020