Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New York

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island on Thursday afternoon and, later in the day, issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the region.

The tornado watch, issued around 3:15 p.m., expired at 8 p.m. and included Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties in New York. Forecasters warned lime-sized hail and scattered gusts up to 80 mph could be possible.

The severe thunderstorm warning, issued around 7:30 p.m., was set to expire at 8:15 p.m., but was extended to 8:45 p.m. The warning area covered Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Suffolk County and Nassau County in New York.

A warning that covered Hudson, Passaic, Bergen and Esssex counties in New Jersey expired at 8:15 p.m.

Forecasters warned winds up to 60 mph and hail were possible.

The Storm Prediction Center put much of the region under an “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms. Forecasters said the main threat would be damaging winds and large hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex and Monmouth Counties until 9:15 p.m. 60 mph gusts are possible with the approaching thunderstorm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties through 10:15 p.m., with 60 mph wind gusts possible.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are forecast to impact New York on Thursday through this weekend.

