Tornado warnings issued for parts of the Bronx, Westchester, Long Island

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of New York on Sunday night.

The first warning, which expired at 9 p.m., covered the Bronx, Yonkers and New Rochelle. More than 2 million people live in the impacted area.

A second warning, covering Suffolk County, was issued around 9:30 p.m. It was set to expire at 10 p.m. The warning was issued because of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado over Ronkonkoma moving east at 50 mph. A severe thunderstorm was also issued for the county; it expired at 10:30 p.m.

Forecasters warned flying debris could be dangerous to those outside. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Roofs, windows, trees and vehicles could also be damaged.

Hail was also in the forecast.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued covering Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. It’s set to expire at 9:45 p.m.

At 8:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of causing a tornado was spotted over Fort Lee or Ridgefield in New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service. It was moving northeast at 65 mph.

The storm was expected to be near East Tremont and Riverdale around 8:40 p.m., around Yonkers and New Rochelle around 8:45 p.m., around Yonkers and Rye around 8:50 p.m., around Port Chester around 8:55 p.m. and around Greenwich around 9 p.m.

Experts advised people to take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. People were advised to avoid windows.