Tornado touched down in NJ town as Wednesday storm caused downed trees, power outages: NWS

lincroft nj outage.jpeg

Crews are working to clear out downed trees and wires in Lincroft, New Jersey Aug. 19, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LINCROFT, N.J. — A tornado touched down in a New Jersey neighborhood as a storm passed through the region Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed.

An EF0 tornado touched down on a baseball field on the campus of Brookdale Community College just before 10 a.m. in Middletown, New Jersey, NWS announced Thursday.

The tornado had a maximum wind speed of about 80 mph.

The tornado then continued south of due east and passed near the northeast corner of the Swimming River Reservoir, causing additional tree damage before lifting as it entered Riverdale West Park, where tree damage was no longer observed, according to the NWS.

The tornado did not appear to have caused direct structural damage, however several homes sustained damage from downed trees and debris.

No injuries were reported.

As the storm passed through the state, thousands of New Jersey residents reported power outages during the morning and afternoon hours.

The outages came about two weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, leaving millions without power for days. New Jersey was heavily affected by the storm. Statewide, the state’s three largest power companies reported outages affecting more than 1.3 million customers at one point.

During Isaias, at least two tornados were reported in New Jersey as the storm brought strong winds through the tri-state area.

