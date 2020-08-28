Tornado confirmed Thursday in Orange County

EgjVw9bWkAEfeIO.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. — A tornado was confirmed in the Orange County town of Montgomery Thursday, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The tornado formed from 6:15 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, with winds of 90 mph, a length of 2.6 miles and a width of 600 yards. The tornado started at Orange County Airport and ended on Old Nealytown Road.

The tornado was categorized as an EF1, generally known as a “weak” tornado. No injuries or deaths occurred as a result.

Montgomery is about 70 miles outside New York City

