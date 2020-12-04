Cloudy skies before heavy rain arrives

NEW YORK — A storm is gathering energy and moisture in the deep South, and it’s headed this way. A warm front brings a breeze and a chance of showers as we head into the afternoon on Friday.

High pressure will move offshore today as a storm system will approach from the Tennessee Valley. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with rain developing toward evening. Temperatures will be a bit above average with a high of 52 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 47 degrees.

As the storm approaches, we’ll see the rain get steadier and heavier into Friday night and a good part of Saturday.

The center of the storm passes off Long Island Saturday afternoon and the rain clears out by Saturday night, from west to east.

As the forecast progresses, it seems that the track of the system will be more to our south and east, which means it brings the precipitation more south and east as well.

So areas to the north and west do not expect to get as much rain as the five boroughs or eastern Long Island.We’re also watching any cold air that comes in during and behind the system.

Some locales upstate and in New England could see a few inches of snow, but there is still a question as to how fast the cold air comes in behind the storm late Saturday for the tri-state area. Right now, flakes are possible with perhaps a very light to light accumulation for areas well outside the city.