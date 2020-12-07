Temperatures quietly on the climb through the rest of the week

NEW YORK — It was a cold beginning to the week as temperatures started out in the lower 30s Monday morning. There is a big dip in the jet stream across the East Coast that will bring us one more cold night. The jet will then lift and temperatures will be on the rebound for the rest of the week.

After a relatively calm day, winds will kick up from the northwest Monday night. That will make it feel more like around 20 degrees during the overnight hours. Skies will feature a couple of clouds from a storm system passing well off shore.

The clouds will still be around through the morning hours on Tuesday. Eventually, skies will clear out during the afternoon. It will still be a cold day as temperatures struggle to reach 40 degrees.

On Wednesday, a weak disturbance will pass to the north. There is an outside chance that a passing rain or snow shower could impact us, but most sections should remain dry with a good deal of clouds. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 40s.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be a nice one. A large area of high pressure will slide through bringing mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will peak out at around 50-55 degrees for both days.

The weekend features some showers as another storm system approaches. Temperatures will be on the warm side with high in the mid 50s.

