Cool down comes Thursday but afternoon storms possible

Thursday started with more showers around the tri-state Region. This was all associated with a frontal boundary that has stalled just to the south of the region. A Flash Flood Watch has been ongoing for much of New Jersey and will continue into Thursday evening.

Most of the showers, though, have diminished Thursday evening with the loss of daytime heating. The clouds will remain and areas of fog may develop during the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 70s.

The frontal boundary should shift further south allowing for the sun to make a return. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. During the afternoon, an area of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary bringing back the shot of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Saturday should be the pick of the weekend. An area of high pressure will arrive bringing mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s.

Another storm system will approach on Sunday bringing back the shot of some showers during the day. An easterly wind and a good deal of clouds could keep temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Heading into next week, there are no signs of the extreme heat returning. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s during the stretch. A few showers could develop on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week looks to be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.